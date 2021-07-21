Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.08. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.78 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.