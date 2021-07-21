Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

SDACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

