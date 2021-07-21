Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 238.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,214,000 after buying an additional 4,378,304 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.