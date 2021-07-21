Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.69% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMX opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.

