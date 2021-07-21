Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.03 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 203,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.