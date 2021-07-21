Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.27 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

