Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NYSE FCT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0896 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

