Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.10 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

