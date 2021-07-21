Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 8,422 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.