Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

