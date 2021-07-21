Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,529 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $229.43 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

