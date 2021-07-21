Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

