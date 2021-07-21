Jeff Mengoli Sells 5,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,001.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -64.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

