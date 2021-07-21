Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $$241.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $241.99.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

