Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Advantage Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Advantage in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,585,226.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.