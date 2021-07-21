Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.