Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Monday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

