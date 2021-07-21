Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

HAS opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,550 shares of company stock worth $21,458,407. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

