Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

SLG stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

