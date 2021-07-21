Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.