JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.40. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $20,106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

