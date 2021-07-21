JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.74. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -304.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.