Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
