Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

