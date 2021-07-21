John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTO opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

