John J. Scelfo Sells 45,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,437.05.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.