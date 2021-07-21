Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$9.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,785. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

