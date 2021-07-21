Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $30,288.06 and approximately $7,963.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00789700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.