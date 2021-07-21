Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $204.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company continues to benefit from sustained resilience of Property & Facility Management, highlighting strength of its global platform. Technology investments and cost-mitigation efforts also augur well for its long-term profitability. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, Jones Lang LaSalle is poised to gain from market consolidations. Transaction-based service lines also continue to recover. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force being out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is concerning.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

JLL opened at $194.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

