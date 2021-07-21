JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JOYY traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 15922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in JOYY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

