JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 558.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Mistras Group worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 123,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $292.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

