JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 237.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orange were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

