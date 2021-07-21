JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,850

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of LON:BHP traded up GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,247.50 ($29.36). 4,598,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

