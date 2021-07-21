JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 230

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.60 ($2.90).

LON:IBST traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,274. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £880.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.93.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

