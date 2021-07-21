JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $518,000 Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

SSAAU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

