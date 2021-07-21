JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 84,735 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Exicure worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 454.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

