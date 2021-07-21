JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

