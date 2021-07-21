JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,756 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Genie Energy worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genie Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

