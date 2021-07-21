JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,318 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

