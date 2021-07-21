Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post sales of $43.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $34.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $177.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $192.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $221.51 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

