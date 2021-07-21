Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $585,920.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Jupiter has a market cap of $831,585.26 and $585,920.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00143819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.59 or 1.00206186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

