Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 1,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

