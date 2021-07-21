Karpus Management Inc. Invests $4.35 Million in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 437,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.