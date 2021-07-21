Karpus Management Inc. Sells 514,563 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,563 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

