Karpus Management Inc. Takes $7.63 Million Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSTR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSTR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.