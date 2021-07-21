Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
