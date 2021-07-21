Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

