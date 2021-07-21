Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $32.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $30.52. Kenon shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $134,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kenon by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

