Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,763 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.