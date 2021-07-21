KeyCorp Comments on Carrier Global Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE CARR opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $242,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

