KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

