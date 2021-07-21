KeyCorp Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $65.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.16.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $11,059,582.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,412,620 shares of company stock valued at $78,841,254. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

